Bradford League: Woodlands back in the swing with win over Hanging Heaton

Hassnain Qureshi batting for Spen Victoria when he made 14 runs against East Ardsley. Picture: John Clifton

Woodlands were happy to be back in action on Saturday after two weeks off with Covid issues and were straight back to winning ways with an eight-wicket win over Hanging Heaton in the Premier Division of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

Muhammad Bilal (4-40) and Chris Brice (3-6) set up the success as Heaton were dismissed for 91 then Liam Collins (47no) and Schmulian (24no) brought Woodlands home in 22.2 overs to stay on the heels of the top two with games in hand.

Batley looked set for a win that would have lifted them out of the bottom two in the Premier, but lost their last three wickets for four runs to lose to Bradford & Bingley.

Chasing their opponents’ 133, Batley stood on 98-4 at one stage, but after Kasir Maroof fell for 41 and Adal Islam for 23 their innings fell away and they were all out for 131 to fall an agonising two runs short. Defeat was particularly tough on bowler Zafar Gohar who took 6-26.

Cleckheaton are now 31 points clear of the relegation zone after a 67-run win over Farsley.

Toby Booth hit an unbeaten 57 from 63 balls to set up the victory as Cleckheaton made 184-6 before bowling Farsley out for 117, with Amir Hussain taking 6-28 and Andrew Deegan 3-29.

East Bierley slid down the Division One table to eighth after losing by 88 runs to Carlton who have won seven on the trot.

Despite Jack Hebden’s 4-46 and 48 runs, Carlton were able to make 268 and Bierley were all out for 180.

Third-placed Birstall lost ground in the promotion race with a 52-run loss to Pudsey Congs after they were bowled out for 163 in reply to 215-7.

In the losing cause Josh Haynes hit 44 runs and took 4-77 while Nick Kaye scored 45.

Gomersal were edged out by one wicket by Lightcliffe after being dismissed for 148 despite an unbeaten 74 from Graham Hilton. But they bounced back with an 81-run win over Hartshead Moor on Sunday, Liam Fletcher (49) top scoring in their 170 and Chris Rhodes (5-37) and Rob Warriner (4-39) doing the damage as Moor were all out for 89.

Daniel Squire 5-50 bowled well for Moor, who were also beaten, by 99 runs by Undercliffe on Saturday.

Spen Victoria remained stuck at the bottom of Division Two after they went down by 33 runs to East Ardsley.

Despite 4-45 from Muhammad Ullah and 3-63 by Amjad Tariq, Ardsley were able to make 190 and Spen fell short when reduced to 38-5 in their reply before eventually being kept to 157-9. Skipper Amjad Tariq (38no) top scored.

Second-placed Hopton Mills maintained their promotion challenge in Division Two with a 62-run win over Yeadon.

Batting first, Mills made 220-8 with Chris Scott hitting 52, Umar Abbas 44 and Sohail Hussain 41.

In reply, Yeadon were all out for 156 as Abbas led the Mills attack well, taking 5-47, and Hussain claimed 3-34.

Relegation-threatened Scholes went down to an agonising one-wicket defeat against Wakefield St Michael’s

Saif Tahir hit 49 and Wasim Khaliq 38 as Scholes posted a 166 total that looked to be enough before the Wakefield team squeezed home despite three wickets apiece for Khaliq and Mohammed Akif.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow were unable to stop the run of Division Three leaders Crossflatts as they lost to them by 101 runs.

Although Javed Iqbal, Waqas Asaad and Kanhu Charan Pattnayak took three wickets each the table toppers were able to make 227 before bowling Heckmondwike out for 126, Paul Cooper (31) top scoring.

Four-wicket hauls by Adam Clarke and Asad Mahmood helped Liversedge to a four-wicket success against Altofts.

With Clarke taking 4-25 and Mahmood 4-45, Altofts were dismissed for 148 then Matthew Gibson (42) and Mahmood (34) led the winning Liversedge reply.

Fourth-placed Crossbank Methodists managed to win by 12 runs in a close game against Windhill & Daisy Hill despite only mustering 93 when going in first.