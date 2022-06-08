Bradford League: Usman Maqsood and Sohail Hussain combine to bowl Hopton Mills to victory

Crossflatts slipped to second from bottom after having no answer to Maqsood (5-48) and Hussain (4-17).

They were all out for 141 after being put in to bat and Hopton Mills had little trouble knocking off the runs required for victory with seven wickets in hand.

Hussain followed up his bowling efforts by hitting 54 runs with the bat and joined with Chris Scott (50no) for an 104-run stand for the third wicket.

Round-up of reports from Divisions Two and three of the Bradford Cricket League.

Bottom of the table Hartshead Moor came up against resurgent Yeadon and went down by three wickets.

Muhammad Khan (58), Adeel Ashraf (33no), Pasindu Thrimadura (32) and Gareth Lee (31) helped Yeadon to pass the Hartshead Moor score of 212-9.

Although the defeat pushed Hartshead Moor deeper into relegation trouble, they will be heartened by the batting performances of Iqbal Khan (69no) and Josh Marsden (51) after Andrew Robinson (4-44) posed early problems.

Dan Squire (3-65) and Lewis Lomax (3-46) also bowled well for Moor.

A seven-wicket haul from opening bowler James Russell helped Liversedge to cruise to victory over strugglers Crossbank Methodists in Division Three.

Crossbank were shot out for just 51 before Liversedge cruised to an eight-wicket success.

Russell quickly put the skids under the Methodists and went on to record the impressive figures of 7-21 from 11.3 overs while Parvaise Khan took 2-19.

Opener Imran Dawood (34) then ensured that the leaders eased to their eighth win of the season.

Heckmondwike & Carlinghow were left to rue their decision to bat first as they were bowled out for only 55 and crashed to a seven-wicket defeat against Brighouse.

Saqib Mehmood did much of the damage with 5-26 while only Wajid Hussain (15) and Muhammad Shahnawaz (11) reached double figures.

Spen Victoria are now just two points behind fourth placed local rivals Scholes after securing a six-wicket win over them.

Openers Bilal Ejaz (93) and Corey Roebuck (43) paved the way for a successful run chase with a stand of 106, with Ejaz hitting 12 fours and a six.

Muhammad Ullah (55) and Alex Leadbeater (30) then helped complete the job.