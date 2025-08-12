Luke Kane helped Gomersal to oercome Birstall as he claimed three wickets.

Shabir Rashid hit an unbeaten century as Gomersal continued their fight to stay in Division One with a second successive Bradford Cricket League win.

Rashid smashed three sixes and 11 fours against neighbours Birstall and received good support from Ibrar Younis (42) as Gomersal posted a total of 277-7.

Daniel Marlow was the best of the Birstall bowlers with 5-73.

The Birstall reply was dominated by overseas player Sharoon Siraj who included two sixes and 19 fours in his fine knock of 123.

But overseas player Hardik Karungale (4-88) and Luke Kane (3-67) were also key players as Gomersal wrapped up a 17-run victory by bowling their opponents out for 260.

Despite the win, Gomersal remain 26 points behind Sandal who are third from bottom, but they are certainly battling to avoid the drop and have given themselves a chance now. Birstall remain in seventh, comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

Fifth-placed Batley maintained their outside chances of promotion from Division One when they beat a Morley team one place above them.

It was a close run thing, but Batley edged home by five runs in a thrilling finish.

Overseas player Ali Hamza Waseem (78) provided the top score as Batley made 207 after batting first.

The 10 wickets were shared by Morley’s spin bowlers Asel Sigera (4-72), Gordon Thomson (3-23) and Joel Murnan (3-57).

Morley’s reply saw them reduced to 55-6 before Aryan Singh (65) and Murnan (47) revived their hopes with a seventh wicket stand of 120.

Batley were determined not to let victory to slip from their grasp, however, and once they broke the partnership they went on to close out the game. Abdullah Khan (4-43) and Waseem (3-51) were the pick of their bowlers.

Yeadon’s batsmen found conditions to their liking as they powered to 349-2 in a 163-run win over eighth-placed East Bierley who are now only 28 points above Gomersal.

Opener Mali Badouille-Lewis (126no) and Adeel Ashraf (122) both made centuries as the runs flowed.

Badouille-Lewis, who hit 16 fours, launched the innings with an opening stand of 107 alongside Raheel Ahmed (56). That provided the launchpad for Badouille-Lewis and Ashraf to hammer 228 for the second wicket. Ashraf was at his aggressive best as he hit four sixes and 14 fours.

Bierley’s response saw them all out for 186 with several players getting starts without being able to go on. Adeel Nazir hit 29, Daniel Cross 26, Sam Gatenby 25 and Dwayne Heke 24no.

Woodlands remained in second place in the Premier Division despite losing out in a thriller against Jer Lane.

Electing to bat first, Woodlands started well enough with opener Sam Frankland (45) and captain Brad Schmulian putting on 90 for the second wicket.

It was then a struggle although Schmulian went on to make 71 before he fell in the 44th over trying to up the run rate.

Some late boundaries from Elliot Richardson in his 26no were not enough to secure a third batting point for Woodlands, but it did take the total up to 192-8.

Jer Lane lost opener Kyme Tahirkheli and number 3 Sabir Mahmood in the sixth over with the score on 27, but Hamzah Iqbal and Adal Islam ensured no further wickets were lost before the drinks break.

On a rapidly slowing wicket, Lane’s batsmen struggled to break free from the control exerted on them by spinners Schmulian and Kez Ahmed, falling to 123-5 in the 33rd over. It was up to overseas star Ahsan Bhatti and keeper Sam Johnson to steady the chase and they took their side up to the 42nd over – needing 29 from the final eight overs and Bhatti well set on 45.

Bhatti tried to hit Ahmed for another boundary early in the next over, only to hole out to Scott Richardson. Woodlands kept the pressure on with 15 required from the last 12 balls.

That came down to six from the final over to be bowled by paceman Muhammad Bilal and then it was four from three before Johnson swung the ball hard to the legside boundary to condemn Woodlands to a narrow loss.

Hanging Heaton took another big step towards securing promotion from Division Two with a 37-run win at Keighley.

Skipper Luke Patel (62) and Bradley Wood (44) led the way as they posted a 237-8 total.

Keighley were then dismissed for 200 with Umar Farooq (4-54) the pick of the bowlers for second-placed Heaton who are 66 points ahead of Buttershaw St Paul’s in third.

Hopton Mills were unable to prevent Streethouse from returning to the top of the Division Three table.

The nine-wicket win for the table toppers owed much to the bowling of Zamurad Khan (6-28) and Michael Bates (3-26) as Hopton Mills were dismissed for 105. Mark Ashton made a battling 58 but lacked support.