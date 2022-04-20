Bradford League round-up: Gomersal stun Wrenthorpe in opening game of new season

Wrenthorpe were shot out for just 68 before Gomersal went on to record a seven-wicket win.

Nick Schofield (3-22), Jonathan Boynton (3-3), Richard Wear (2-38) and Daniel Syme (2-2) combined to dismiss Wrenthorpe cheaply then Boynton followed up with an unbeaten 33 to see Gomersal to victory.

East Bierley lost their first Division One game by six wickets to newly-promoted Jer Lane.

Cricket’s back as Chris Brice delivers in the opening game of the new season in the Gordon Rigg Bradford League with Townville batting against Woodlands. Picture: Jim Fitton

They were all out for 185 with Andrew Duckworth (47) and Matthew West (43) top scoring and Jer Lane knocked the runs off in less than 25 overs despite two wickets for Daniel Cross.

Reigning champions Woodlands made a winning start to the new season in the Premier Division when they came out on top in a thrilling finish against Townville.

Up against the team who pushed them closest in the title race last year, they looked in danger of defeat until Elliot Richardson hit 16 runs off the final over, including a four from the last ball, to secure a dramatic three-wicket win.

After Tom Clee had taken a single from the first ball from Townville bowler Tom Brook’s over, Richardson blasted a six, two fours and a two to swing the game his side’s way.

Tim Jackson (70) and Greg Finn (40) earlier paved the way for the big finish as Woodlands chased Townville’s 211 total.

Abdul Wahid top scored with 70 for Townville while skipper Brad Schmulian (5-22) led the Woodlands attack and Kez Ahmed took 2-55.

Cleckheaton lost their Premier Division opener by seven wickets when they travelled to play Methley.

Jordan Laban’s unbeaten 55 saw Methley to their victory after Cleckheaton had been dismissed for 106 with Kent spinner James Logan taking 3-13. Amir Hussain (20) and Toby Booth (18) top scored.

Cleckheaton had former Yorkshire player Richard Pyrah in their team, but he was bowled first ball by Tom Chippendale. He did, however, dismiss current Yorkshire all-rounder Matthew Waite for two.

Hanging Heaton made a losing start when bowled out for 130 on their way to an eight-wicket defeat to New Farnley.

New overseas fast bowler Liam Guthrie marked his first appearance by taking 4-44 for Farnley while Callum Geldart and Adam Patel both made 32 to top score for Hanging Heaton.

An unbroken third wicket stand of 76 between Adam Waite (47no) and Steve Bullen (40no) saw New Farnley home in their reply with 15.4 overs to spare.

Batley came up against an Ossett side inspired by making their Premier Division debut as they lost to them by a six-wicket margin.

Former Hanging Heaton opener Nick Connolly is now Ossett skipper and he hit 79, combining with George Hadfield (58) for an 120-run stand for the second wicket.

Big-hitting Sajith Warnalulasriya then blasted an unbeaten 34 to see Ossett past Batley’s 226 with 4.1 overs to spare.

Vibhor Yadav (44) top scored for Batley while several others made starts without going on to make a big contribution as Mohammed Bhoola hit 32, Naveed Arif 31, Kasir Maroof 27 and Umar Farooq 24.

Hopton Mills went down by nine wickets to Lightcliffe in Division Two after being restricted to 140 with Sana Khan (40) top scoring.

A close finish saw Hartshead Moor edged out by one wicket by Buttershaw St Paul’s despite the efforts led by Joe Bowman (5-47) to defend a 152 score that included 40 from Josh Marsden.

Imran Dawood made a successful return to Liversedge when his half-century helped them to a four-wicket win over East Leeds in Division Three.

After doing a good job in the field to dismiss East Leeds for 115, they were reduced to 53-4, but Dawood’s 50, which included nine fours, and Wasim Nazir’s 23 ensured they reached their target by the 24th over. Bryson Nicholls (4-22) and Mohammad Altaf (3-14) were the pick of the Liversedge bowlers.

Elsewhere in Division Three, Sam Beacham (5-19) and Wajid Hussain (3-26) led the Heckmondwike & Carlinghow attack as they dismissed Gildersome & Farnley Hill for 123 to complete a 40-run win.

Heckmondwike had chosen to bat first and posted a 163 score with Owais Hussain hitting nine fours in a knock of 47 and support coming from Hamza Shahzad (28) and Christopher Allen (21).

Spen Victoria lost by 71 runs to Adwalton.

They were all out for 144 in reply to 215-7 with Matthew Hammond (26) top-scoring and Paolo Giiradi (3-61) being the pick of their bowlers.

Scholes got their campaign off on the right foot with a three-wicket win over Altofts.

The victory was set up by bowlers Greg Keywood (3-19) and Adam Greenwood (3-20) as Altofts were dismissed for 128. The returning Christian Jackson then hit 47 as Scholes knocked off the runs.

Crossbank Methodists were bowled out for 104 to lose by a massive 222 runs to Rodley, who came up with the highest score of the day – 326-8.