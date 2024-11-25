Woodlands will face an interesting challenge when they start next season against one of the newly promoted clubs in the Premier Division of the Bradford Cricket League.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After finishing as runners-up in 2024 Woodlands are keen to regain their title and will be looking for a winning start, but step into the unknown a little in their first game on Saturday, April 26 as they travel to play Baildon who have been promoted as Division One runners-up.

Woodlands’ first home game follows on Saturday, May 3 when they host Bradford & Bingley who were ninth this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other Premier Division newcomers will be Carlton and they make their Premier Division bow by hosting Bradford & Bingley.

Woodlands celebrate taking a wicket in a Bradford League game in 2024.

Cleckheaton will once again line-up in the top flight and have been handed a potentially stiff test first up as they are at home to Townville who finished in fourth place in 2024.

The 2024 Division Two champions Crossflatts start with a trip to East Bierley on April 26 after going up to Division One.

Also promoted Gomersal have been given an away game in their opening match as they travel to Yeadon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are also away to Crossflatts the following week before their first home match in the higher league comes on Saturday, May 10 against Ossett who have been relegation from the Premier.

Division One will also see Hartshead Moor entertain near neighbours Birstall in their opening fixture while Batley are at home to Sandal.

Following successive relegations Hanging Heaton will be out to reverse their fortunes in 2025 and start life in Division Two with a home game against Buttershaw St Paul’s on April 26.

Scholes are also at home in their opening match in this division when they are set to take on Hunslet Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relegated Hopton Mills start life in Division Three with a home game against Adwalton who went close to promotion in 2024.

Heckomndwike & Carlinghow have also dropped down a division and they start with a first-ever game at Streethouse, who were new to the league this year.

Spen Victoria host East Leeds in their opener while Liversedge entertain Brighouse and Crossbank Methodists make the short journey to Gildersome & Farnley Hill.