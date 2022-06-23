Bradford League cricket legends lined up to play in Hartshead Moor charity game

A host of star names will take the field together with the game having been organised to raise funds for junior cricket at Hartshead Moor and support the Cleckheaton branch of Andy’s Man Club, writes Leon Wobschall.

The organisation is a nationwide support group where men can come together in a safe environment to talk about mental health issues and problems faced or are currently facing.

Leading the parade is East Bierley and Woodlands legend Murphy Walwyn, the only player in Bradford League history to take all 10 wickets in an innings – not just once, but on two occasions.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murphy Walwyn, who took all 10 wickets in an innings twice, is returning to the cricket field in a charity match at Hartshead Moor.

Brother of England international Jonny, Andrew Bairstow – who starred for the likes of Pudsey Congs and East Bierley in a decorated league career – will also take the field for the all-star side alongside Mark Gilliver, fourth in the all-time list of league scorers with 15,912 runs.

Two other legends in Mark and Neil Gill have also been lined up for an appearance alongside former Yorkshire player Alex Stead, another whose runs haul is well into five-figures with the top order man still playing for Lightcliffe.

A one-club legend in ex-Pudsey St Lawrence captain James Smith will also turn out for the all-star side, alongside Hanging Heaton stalwart John Carruthers – who took an incredible 1,014 wickets at just 19.52 in his distinguished playing career.

Woodlands stalwart and prolific wicket-taker Chris Brice is another star turn, with former Farsley, Manningham Mills and Pudsey St Lawrence batsman Iain Priestley also making an appearance alongside a Woodlands legend in Nick Rushworth.

A Hartshead Moor spokesperson said: “These players are not famous, but to many they were heroes in local cricket and it is an amazing opportunity, as a fan of cricket, to get them together.

“Some of them will probably not get a chance to play together again and as a spectacle, they now get an opportunity to play and also raise awareness for charity. It is a great opportunity.

“We have something like six of the top 10 all-time leading run-scorers in the history of the Bradford League. Something like 100,000 league runs are turning out and these players are phenomenal.”