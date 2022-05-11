Bradford League: Brandon Silverwood leads way as Birstall have edge against East Bierley

With a game in hand they are handily placed and looking good on the basis of the good all-round display they produced in posting a big score then defending it with confidence.

After electing to bat first they recovered from 13-2 to make 276-8 from their 50 overs with Brandon Silverwood leading the way as he hit eight fours and a six in a top scoring knock of 72.

Support came from Nick Kaye, who’s 62 included three sixes and six fours, Brad Lay (35) and David McCallum (29) while Dan Abbott (3-79) was the most successful of seven Bierley bowlers used.

Brandon Silverwood scores runs on his way to making a top scoring knock of 72 for Birstall against East Bierley. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Bierley were all out for 176 in reply, failing to kick on after a decent start given them by opener Matthew West (50) and Andrew Duckworth (31). Only Harvey Lockwood (32) of the other batsmen was able to get to grips with a Birstall attack led by Juned Hasim Delair (4-38) and McCallum (4-39).

Elsewhere in Division One, Gomersal moved up to fourth place with a 32-run win over Pudsey Congs.

A superb 125-run stand for the eighth wicket between Nick Schofield (77) and Daniel Syme (68) proved crucial as Gomersal recovered from 50-7 to post a 240 total.

Pudsey were then kept to 208-9 after also hitting early trouble, with Richard Wear taking 3-39 and Joel Pollard 3-57.

East Bierley bowler Dan Abbott celebrates taking a return catch to dismiss Birstall’s Andrew Robertson. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald

Woodlands are up to fourth in the Premier after registering their third win with a 43-run success against Farsley.

The decision to bat first paid off as they made 271-6. Half -centuries from Tim Jackson (57) and Brad Schmulian (55) gave them a sound foundation which Muhammad Bilal capitalised on with 58 from 24 balls, smashing six sixes and three fours.

Farsley managed to bat out their overs in reply, but fell short in ending on 228-8.

The addition of Yorkshire batsmen Tom Kohler-Cadmore could not help Cleckheaton to record a first win as they lost by 20 runs to Pudsey St Lawrence.

Hopes must have been high when Saints were dismissed for 126 with spinner Andrew Deegan in top form, taking 6-23.

But Cleckheaton’s batsmen also found it tough going as they were all out for 106 to remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division table.

In his first appearance of the season for Cleckheaton, Kohler-Cadmore briefly threatened to win the game as he made 22 from 23 balls, while Shahrukh Khan hit 26no, but the innings was wrapped in 27 overs.

Hanging Heaton are also still looking for their first Premier win after Townville recovered from 75-5 to chase down their 175 total.

The efforts of Josh Wheatley (45) and Callum Bethel (39) were in vain as Heaton’s score proved below par.

Batley were heavily beaten by New Farnley as they were all out for 78 in reply to 263-5.

Sam Beacham and Wajid Hussain bowled Heckmondwike & Carlinghow to victory over Crossbank Methodists in Division Three of the Gordon Rigg Bradford League.

Struggling Crossbank could only muster 64 runs as Beacham claimed 4-16 and Hussain 4-25 with Asif Sheraz (17) one of only two batsmen in double figures.

Heckmondwike then completed an eight-wicket win, with Matthew Crowther and Usman Qureshi both hitting 21no, to move into third place.

Liversedge moved into second place, three points behind Adwalton after recording a four-wicket win against Altofts.

Bryson Nicholls claimed 3-36 as Altofts were dismissed for 126. Liversedge then reached their target for the loss of six wickets with Mohammad Altaf hitting 27no, Wasim Nazir 25 and Imran Dawood 25.

Junaid Jamshed took 5-21 and Abid Awain 3-18 as Spen Victoria bowled out Brighouse for 81 to set up a five-wicket win.

Alex Leadbeater was 35 not out when victory was achieved.

Previously unbeaten Scholes saw their run ended as they were bowled out for just 82 before losing by five wickets to leaders Adwalton.

Tom Davidson took 5-12 as Scholes struggled with Hamza Khan (31) the only batsman to reach double figures.

Despite making a more than healthy 228, Hopton Mills fell to a 10-wicket defeat to Northowram Fields in Division Two.

Kashif Talib made an unbeaten 73 from just 47 balls, hitting seven sixes and five fours, while Sohail Hussain contributed 40 and Sana Ullah Khan 33.

But Kyle Welsh (120no) and Richard Gould (89no) found conditions to their liking as they shared an unbroken opening stand of 229 as they powered Northowram Fields to their win.

Hartshead Moor were made to struggle in their Division Two game against Crossflatts.

After being put in to bat first they started well enough in reaching 57-1 with opener Martin Ellis hitting 26 and Iqbal Khan 16, but wickets then went down at regular intervals to leave them all out for 133 as it became an increasing struggle to keep out Wasim Hussain, who took 6-43.