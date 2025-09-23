Bradford League: Batley edged out for promotion after their big finish is denied

Batley Cricket Club were unlucky to be denied the chance of winning promotion in their final game of the season.

On a day when there was a complete washout of all the last planned fixtures in the 2025 season Batley were robbed of what would been an exciting finish.

After a brilliant run of victories had lifted them to within four points of rivals Morley the two teams were due to meet in a promotion decider.

But not a ball could be bowled and it is Morley who will be joining Pudsey Congs in the top division for 2026 with Batley ultimately unlucky to be finishing in third position.

Elsewhere in Division One Hartshead Moor and Gomersal’s relegation was already confirmed while Birstall finished one place above the relegation places in tenth and East Bierley ended in seventh.

Woodlands finished third in a Premier Division won emphatically by the unbeaten New Farnley and Cleckheaton’s second half improvement saw them end in ninth, comfortably clear of the relegation places.

Hanging Heaton were able to celebrate winning the Division Two title after turning round their fortunes in style in 2025.

But Scholes were relegated from this division after a second from bottom finish.

Spen Victoria’s promotion from Division Three was already confirmed before the final day washout and they ended 20 points ahead of third-placed Heckmondwike & Carlinghow.

Hopton Mills completed their campaign in sixth with Crossbank Methodists in eighth and Liversedge bottom of the table.

Here’s how it all played out in the Bradford League in 2025:

Premier Division: Champions New Farnley; relegated Baildon and Undercliffe.

Division One: Champions Pudsey Congs; promoted Morley; relegated Gomersal and Hartshead Moor.

Division Two: Champions: Hanging Heaton; promoted Lightcliffe; relegated Scholes and East Ardsley.

Division Three: Champions Streethouse; promoted Spen Victoria.

Second teams: Premier: Champions New Farnley; relegated Morley and Bowling Old Lane.

Division One: Champions Lightcliffe; promoted Farsley; relegated Bankfoot and Gomersal.

Division Two: Champions Birstall; promoted Hunslet Nelson; relegated Undercliffe and Liversedge.

Division Three: Champions Streethouse; promoted Brighouse.