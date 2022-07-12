Bradford Cricket League: Ton-up Eric Austin leads way for Birstall against his former team

Wrenthorpe have lost all 13 of their league games and put up some resistance, but were up against it from the off as opener Austin quickly took charge.

He went on to make an unbeaten 125, smacking 23 fours along the way, and was joined by Dominic Cleghorn (119no) in an unbroken third wicket stand of 217 as Birstall piled up 316-2.

Cleghorn’s innings included two sixes and 14 fours, while Matthew Dyson also contributed 30 and Henry Pearson 25.

Eric Austin hit a century for Birstall against Wrenthorpe.

Wrenthorpe were restricted to 231-8 in their reply, but did achieve maximum batting points as Daud Waheed (52) and Sam Johnson (50) led their efforts and Pearson (3-25) and David McCallum (3-56) were the best of the Birstall bowlers.

Overseas quick bowler Nisar Ahmad took 7-39 to clinch a 34-run win for East Bierley in their Division One game at Gomersal.

Only Richard Wear (41) made much of an impression as Gomersal were bowled out for 133 in reply to 167.

Bierley’s innings, after they had chosen to bat first, included valuable contributions from Danny Cross (41), Sam Gatenby (38) and Adam Brown (37).

Spinners Jonathan Boynton (4-51) and Daniel Syme (3-17) enjoyed most success for Gomersal.

The result took Bierley to within one point of sixth-placed Gomersal.

Fine centuries from Tom Clee and Tim Jackson helped Woodlands to maintain the pressure on leaders New Farnley in the Premier Division.

Up against local rivals Hanging Heaton it was the batting of Clee and Jackson that proved the difference as Woodlands recorded a 90-run win to stay within 13 points of the top.

Clee hit a career best 141 from 92 balls as he produced some power hitting and stroke play to hammer 12 sixes and eight fours.

He shared a 202-run third wicket stand with opener Jackson, who struck 14 fours and a six in his 110.

Woodlands went on to post the highest score in the Premier Division this year as they made 343-6 despite the efforts of Tom Lindsay (3-57) and Mustafa Rafique (3-88).

Heaton had a go at reaching the big target, but fell 90 runs short, all out for 253.

Callum Bethel (47), Shahban Raheem (32), Callum Geldart (31), Rafique (30no) and Josh Wheatley (24) all made starts without being able to go on to make a big score.

Muhammad Bilal was the pick of the Woodlands bowlers with 3-43 while there were two wickets each for Chris Brice and Liam Collins.

Cleckheaton still occupy the second from bottom position after they became the latest team to lose to leaders New Farnley.

Adam Waite continued his rich vein of form with a superb innings of 120 as the table toppers recorded an 136-run win.

Waite’s knock contained two sixes and 13 fours as he ensured his side gained maximum batting points with a total of 239-8 on a slow wicket where scoring was not easy.

Cleckheaton’s 15-year-old leg spinner Ibrahim Ahmed performed well as he took 4-86 and it was fitting that he was the bowler who finally brought Waite’s innings to an end when he had him stumped by skipper Mally Nicholson.

Opening bowlers Iain Wardlaw (2-51) and Andrew Deegan (2-35) had made early inroads before Waite took charge of matters.

Cleckheaton found the going tough when they batted. Left arm spinner Gurman Randhawa (4-17) and paceman Liam Guthrie (3-32) posed the main threat as they were bowled out for 103.

Tony Booth (29) and Richard Pyrah, who batted 78 balls for 26no, were top scorers in a disappointing effort.