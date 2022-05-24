Birstall move up into top three after weekend double success

Consistent batting with contributions from Brandon Silverwood (48), Brad Lay (39), James Mistry (32), Nick Kaye (32no) and Eric Austin (24) saw them chase down Morley’s 202-8 score.

Ryan Gray (3-30) and Jaymish Patel (3-49) were the pick of the bowlers.

Birstall also won a day earlier as they beat Baildon by six wickets.

Jaymish Patel (6-56) took the starring role as he played a big part in Baildon being dismissed for 189.

Birstall were then brought home by Matthew Dyson, whose unbeaten 81 included four sixes and nine fours. Support came from Silverwood (48).

Superb 7-40 bowling figures recorded by Danny Cross helped East Bierley edge to a thrilling one-wicket win at Keighley.

Cross checked the visitors’ progress after Billy Whitford (47) and Noah McFadyen (42) looked to have provided the foundation for a bigger total than the 180 their side finished with. New overseas player Nisar Ahmad took 3-63 on debut.

Sam Gatenby (50), Andy Duckworth (30) and Ahmad (30) led the Bierley reply. But in the end they were thankful that their normal opener Matthew West – batting down at number nine – got them over the line in the final over.

Gomersal were bowled out for 106 as they lost by 150 runs to Carlton.