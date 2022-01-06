Big test for starters for Bradford Cricket League champions Woodlands

Woodlands' championship winning team of 2021. Picture: Ray Spencer

Woodlands are up against the team that pushed them all the way for the title in 2021, Townville, in the first match at Albert Terrace.

The opening day of the season takes place on Saturday, April 16 and will also see another heavyweight Premier Division clash when New Farnley, third last year, host Hanging Heaton, who were fourth.

Elsewhere in the Premier, Batley start at home to 2021 Division One champions Ossett, who will be making their top flight debut and Cleckheaton are at Methley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newly promoted Jer Lane visit East Bierley in their first Division One match.

Birstall begin at home to Morley, who were relegated from the Premier, while the other team to go down from the top flight, Wrenthorpe, are first opponents for Gomersal, who will be away.

Hartshead Moor start at home in Division Two, against Buttershaw St Paul’s while Hopton Mills travel to Lightcliffe.