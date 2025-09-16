Mosun Hussain hit an outstanding 165 for Woodlands against Carlton in their final Bradford League game of the season.

Overseas star Ali Hamza Waseem hit a superb unbeaten century as Batley continued their storming late run for promotion with a five-wicket win over Bankfoot in Division One of the Bradford Cricket League.

Their latest victory set up a thrilling finish to the season as it took Batley up to 281 points and within four of second-placed Morley who they face in their final match this Saturday.

Waseem smashed five sixes and six fours in a knock of 106 not out to lead Batley past their DLS target of 209 in 42 overs with six balls to spare.

Hisan Ahmad (32), Aadam Hussain (20) and Rana Khan (20) provided solid support.

Opener Mohammed Abbas led the way in the Bankfoot innings with an unbeaten 65 while skipper James Lee made 48 and Amer Ayoub 40 in a total of 200-7 from 42 overs. Ali Hamza Waseem (3-65) was Batley’s most successful bowler.

Elsewhere in Division One, spinner Danny Cross produced stunning figures of 8-17 as East Bierley bowled out fading Birstall for 95 to complete a 133-run win on the DLS system.

Cross ensured that East Bierley capitalised on a fine century from opener Sam Gatenby. He made 114 with two sixes and 13 fours and shared in an opening stand of 140 with Ben Heritage (51).

Both of them were dismissed by Daniel Marlow who was again the most successful Birstall bowler with an impressive 7-72.

Pudsey Congs were confirmed as Division One champions after winning a rain interrupted encounter with relegated Gomersal by 22 runs on DLS.

They were on 133-5 in reply to 178 after 30.3 overs when play was abandoned because of rain. As they were ahead of the DLS target their celebrations could begin.

Gomersal had made it hard work for Congs with Chris Rhodes and Hardik Karungale taking two wickets each.

In Gomersal’s innings the bulk of the runs came from Shabir Rashid, who hit a fine 94, including three sixes and eight fours. Andrew Robertson (25) and Karungale (18) gave support.

Just 13.3 overs of play were possible at Highmoor Lane where Hartshead Moor had Sandal struggling at 32-4 when play was abandoned.

Woodlands have finished in third place in the Premier Division after their final game of the season was abandoned.

They were up against Carlton and the game did feature an outstanding innings from Mosun Hussain as he narrowly missed out on 1,000 league runs for the season in a commanding knock of 165.

While no other Woodlands batsman could manage more than 19 runs as they struggled against the excellent bowling of Muhammad Tariq and Farukh Alam, Hussain hammered 10 sixes and 15 fours in his 154-ball innings.

His team finished their 50 overs on 259-6, but a heavy downpour meant Carlton never had any opportunity to begin their reply before play was abandoned.

Hanging Heaton clinched the Division Two title with a game to spare after overcoming Bowling Old Lane in another rain reduced contest.

The three-wicket success took them 21 points clear at the top and they could celebrate a league and Rigg Bash Group B T20 Cup double.

Set a DLS target of 172 in 46 overs, Hanging Heaton reached their target with 12.5 overs to spare as opener Bradley Wood led the run chase with 55 and Umar Farooq (32no) brought them home.

Old Lane had been bowled out for 173 after being put in. Methushan Thilina (3-32), Wasim Khaliq (3-49), Umar Farooq (2-43) and Tom Lindsay (2-47) were the wicket takers.

Scholes saw their hopes of a great escape from relegation washed away as their Division Two match at Northowram Fields was abandoned when they were in a decent position to push for victory.

Batting first, they made 216 with Christian Jackson (52) and Shafaqat Ali (48) top scoring.

Northowram had made 44-1 in 8.5 overs when play was abandoned.

Crossbank Methodists went down to a two-wicket defeat to Wakefield St Michael’s in Division Three.

Muhammad Sudais (4-58) and Zafar Mahmood (3-31) worked hard, but could not save Crossbank from defeat as their opponents chased down their 157 target to edge home with Ubaid Zia making 93.

Tasveer Ahmed (50) had top scored for Crossbank and Harsh Patel hit 29.

Hopton Mills ended Heckmondwike & Carlinghow’s hopes of promotion from Division Three when they chased down a tough DLS target of 209 from 26 overs.

In a close run thing they got home with just three balls to spare and with only one wicket remaining.

An exciting finish saw Mills seemingly cruising to victory when they stood on 179-3 after Connor Heywood hit 63 from 29 balls (including five sixes and six fours), Ben Haigh contributed 52 and Chris Scott 46.

But the fall of the latter prompted a collapse with quick runs still needed as six wickets went down for 19 runs.

However, Adam Siddique (8no) and Oliver Ramsay, who hit a four off his only delivery, saw Mills over the line in the final over.

Umaid Sajjad (5-33) did much of the late damage as Heckmondwike almost pulled off the win they were looking for.

When they had batted they were able to amass 252-6 off 36 overs as Khurram Shehzad brilliantly led the way with an unbeaten 121 from 60 balls, smashing nine sixes and 13 fours. Wajid Hussain (55) and Ovais Hussain (41) also made good contributions while Mubashar Hussain took 3-69.