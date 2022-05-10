Batley CC win run chase to reach last eight of Heavy Woollen Cup

Up against fellow Bradford Premier Division side Ossett, they got home to win by a five-wicket margin against opponents they had lost to in the league on the opening day of the season.

In their previous meeting it had been Ossett winning a run chase after Batley had posted a 226 score and the cup tie followed the same pattern only with roles reversed this time.

Ossett batted first and made 218-5 from their 50 overs with skipper Nick Connolly continuing his fine start to the campaign with a knock of 105 and Umar Farooq (2-52) the most successful Batley bowler.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Umar Farooq was the most successful Batley bowler as they knocked Ossett out of the Solly Sports Heavy Woollen Cup.

Naveed Arif (53no) and Nikash Khan (45) then led the Batley response with the bat as they reached their target with 3.1 overs to spare. There were also handy contributions from Aqeel Mukhtar (32, Raza Hassan (24no) and Mohammed Bhoola (22).

Past winners Hanging Heaton were knocked out of this year’s competition when they ran into Yorkshire player Will Fraine as they lost by three wickets to Honley.

With Fraine hitting eight fours and three sixes in his knock of 84, Honley were able to chase down Heaton’s 237 to win with five balls to spare despite some good bowling from Josh Wheatley (4-36).