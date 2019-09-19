Cooper century is bonus boost for Heckmondwike

Heckmondwike and Carlinghow climbed off the foot of the Bradford League Conference table thanks to a century from Paul Cooper in their final game against Windhill & Daisy Hill.

Cooper struck a six and 15 fours on his way to an unbeaten 115 as Heckmondwike made 211-8.

Tabassum Bhatti took 4-54 before hitting 51 as he and Matthew Marshall (57) guided Windhill to a six-wicket victory but the six bonus points Heckmondwike collected was enough to see them finish above Crossbank Methodists, who took the wooden spoon.

Crossbank finish bottom after suffering an eight-wicket defeat to Rodley.

Dave Myers Charles took 7-23 as Crossbank were dismissed for 92.

Gary Sagar’s unbeaten 50 saw Rodley ease to their target.

Great Preston batsman Tyson Freeman made his fifth century of the season as he struck a six and 21 fours on his way to 115, taking his aggregate of runs to 926.

The Australian helped his side to 290-9, despite the efforts of Tom Chapman (5-71) and James Watling (3-77).

Ben Wilkinson scored 53 in the East Leeds reply of 196. Callum Jordan (4-45) and Jacob Wright (4-94) sealed victory for Great Preston.

Brighouse’s Ahmad Hussain returned the day’s best bowling figures of 8-66 in his side’s 12-run defeat by third-placed Gildersome and Farnley Hill.

Martin Morley (52) helped Gildersome to 169, while Ben Clay took 3-6 as Brighouse were bowled out for 157.