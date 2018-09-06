Committee issue appeal for Heavy Woollen Cup’s safe return

The Heavy Woollen Cup committee have issued an appeal for the safe return of the original trophy.

The cup for England’s oldest cricket competition has gone missing and despite extensive enquiries as to its whereabouts, it is yet to turn up.

Hanging Heaton were presented with a replica glass memento following last Sunday’s victory over New Farnley but the committee are determined to find the old trophy, which is made up of three parts — a base including plaques of previous winners, the cup itself and a lid.

The competition was first played for in 1883 when Heckmondwike defeated Dewsbury and Savile in the final and is regarded as the oldest club competition in world cricket, with only The Ashes deemed older.

Anyone with information regarding the trophy can e-mail competition secretary Sue Roberts (suecroberts@blueyonder.co.uk) or Paul McFarlane (paul.mcfarlane47@outlook.com).

Alternatively, if the trophy is found, it can be returned anonymously to the Pennine Trophies shop in Heckmondwike.