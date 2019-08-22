Coach Greenwood sets out plans to strengthen Rams squad in close season

With Dewsbury Rams’ Championship status secured for next season, coach Lee Greenwood has signalled his intentions to strengthen the squad during the winter.

Although the Rams suffered a 34-10 defeat at home to Bradford Bulls last week, the Rams can relax going into their final two games of the season and Greenwood already has one eye on his close season recruitment plans.

Greenwood said: “My next task now to recruit well and have a better pre-season than last year which at times I could how tough the season was going to be.

“Players can come here, work hard, play well and maybe move on to bigger and better things by doing the right things on and off the pitch. I think that’s where we need to get it right here, and that is what I am trying to change.

“I want to be at Dewsbury and to make it a success. For me this is a great place to come and I didn’t know too much about the place when I arrived.

“It’s a great family club and you know you are going to get paid here at the end of the week or month where as at other clubs you don’t know that. It’s a good stable club to be at and for me it should be a really enjoyable place for players to come and work.”

n Dewsbury will hold their presentation night in the Royal Suite at Tetley’s Stadium on Wednesday September 4 (7.30pm). Tickets are free to fans registered for the Our League scheme and are available from the club.