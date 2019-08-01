Coach Greenwood praises Rams’ efforts after crucial Rochdale win

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood praised his side’s efforts as they secured a crucial 32-12 success away to Rochdale Hornets last Sunday.

Victory saw the Rams open up a five point cushion on second-bottom Barrow Raiders as they bid to secure their Betfred Championship survival.

Dewsbury entertain Featherstone Rovers on Sunday as they aim to complete a notable double following a 32-22 win at Post Office Road back in March.

Greenwood admitted that heavy rain played a big part in last week’s game at Rochdale but was delighted with the way his side ground out a crucial win.

He said: “It wasn’t pretty, but we needed the win. Conditions didn’t help, it rained all game and it was a tricky one. We were behind 12-8 at half-time and Rochdale were good value. They threw the ball around a bit and both teams were dropping a lot of ball.

“We needed to step it up and, for 20 minutes in the second half, we did. We put our foot on the gas and that was enough.

“For 20 minutes we blew them away, it got to 32-12 with 20 to go and stayed at that. The last 20 minutes was scrappy but, by that point, we had won it.”

Greenwood also hailed the squad’s team spirit after some indifferent performances earlier in the season, adding: “They are having a go for each other. It wasn’t a brilliant first half but they responded to what was said at half-me and got the job done.

“It is a happier camp when you are winning, or competing. When you are getting beaten heavily and it’s done and dusted by half-time it’s quite depressing but when you are competing and your team-mates know you are all getting stuck in, it is a lot happier.”

Paul Sykes suffered a reoccurrence of the knee injury that kept him on the sidelines for several weeks earlier in the season during the win at Rochdale but the Rams are hoping it won’t prove as serious as last time, while hooker Robbie Ward is also currently out with an ankle injury.