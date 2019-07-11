Coach Greenwood pleased with Rams key victory over Barrow

Dewsbury Rams coach Lee Greenwood was delighted with last Sunday’s 40-26 victory over Barrow Raiders, which has helped ease their Betfred Championship relegation worries.

The Rams fought back from 10-0 and 20-10 down to pick up a fifth win of the season, which leaves them two points clear of Barrow with a game in hand and they have closed the gap on Batley Bulldogs to a single point after they suffered defeat at Swinton Lions.

Greenwood admits there is still plenty of work to do if the Rams are to preserve their Championship status and said: “It was a big win, but Barrow aren’t down and we aren’t safe. It was a bit of a blow to Barrow, but you can’t just rely on other teams to lose.

“Ourselves, Swinton, Batley, Barrow and Widnes have all got to win our fair share of games against each other and look at picking up some surprise results from somewhere.

“You have to win games nobody expects you to win to make it safe.”

“If we give it everything every single game I am more than confident we will win enough games to take us away from the bottom of the table.”

Dewsbury travel to Sheffield Eagles tomorrow (Friday) aiming to build on the Barrow victory and move further clear of the bottom two.

Sheffield have slipped to seventh in the table following last Friday’s 23-16 defeat at home to York City Knights.

Michael Knowles will play the 350th game of his career tomorrow if he features at his former club Sheffield, with 51 of those appearances coming for Dewsbury.

Knowles played 148 times for the Eagles between 2012 to 2016 and his career has also included spells at Featherstone Rovers, Barrow, Gateshead Thunder and Castleford Tigers.

Andy Gabriel needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career, while half-back Liam Finn needs two tries to reach 150 for his career and one to bring up a half-century during his two spells with Dewsbury.