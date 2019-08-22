Challenge Cup final fans will pay tribute to Archie Bruce

Supporters attending this Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final between Warrington Wolves and St Helens at Wembley Stadium will have chance to pay tribute to Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Moor amateur rugby league player Archie Bruce.

The 20-year-old hooker was found dead in a hotel bedroom in the early hours of Sunday morning having made his professional debut for Batley against Toulouse the previous evening.

The Rugby Football League are planning to remember Archie prior to kick off at the Wembley showpiece, with a minute’s applause almost certain to be held.

The Dewsbury Moor club plan further tributes to the popular player during tonight’s Yorkshire Men’s League game involving the club’s second team.

There will be a minute’s applause before that game and an area where people can pay their respects and lay flowers with everybody welcome to help celebrate Archie’s life from 7pm.

A specially commissioned #ACB9 shirt, made in the colours of both Dewsbury Moor and the Bulldogs, will also be available at tonight’s game.

Further tributes are planned at tonight’s Heavy Woollen ARL John Kane and Jim Brown Cup finals involving Thornhill Trojans, Ossett Trinity and Batley Boys, which are being staged at Batley Bulldogs.