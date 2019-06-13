Bresnan propels Hanging Heaton seconds into Crowther Cup quarter-finals

Hanging Heaton’s Second Team booked a place in the Solly Sports Crowther Cup quarter-final with a rain affected victory over Barnsley Woolley Miners last Sunday.

Hanging Heaton made 227-9 before restricting Barnsley to 97-5 in 32 overs when heavy rain led to the game being decided on a comparison of scores.

Heaton had been 114-4 at the same stage in their innings so they won the tie by 17 runs.

Nick Bresnan produced an important all-round contribution as he top scored with 54 after opener Will Rich (42) set the tone for the Heaton innings,

Bresnan followed up with 3-25 as Barnsley were restricted to 97-5 with Ben Beukes (42) top scored for the visitors.

Birstall suffered defeat to Ossett in another tie decided by comparison of scores.

Ossett posted 181-9 when batting first as Finnley Morgan (41) and Richard Fenwick (34) were the main contributors, while Daniel Marlow impressed with 4-26 for Birstall.

Birstall were restricted to 104-8 in 32.5 overs, with Zulfikar Mohammad making 49, when rain saw them game abandoned and Ossett progressed.

New Farnley overcame Wrenthorpe on comparision of scores to reach the last eight.

Wrenthorpe were restricted to 170-8 when they batted first as Will Swift claimed 4-26.

Tom Lilley top scored with 53 as New Farnley made 93-6 in 24 overs but it was enough to see them through.

Buttershaw St Paul’s were bowled out for just 76 as they suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Cawthorne.

Gareth Kilburn took 4-22 for the South Yorkshire League side, who eased to their target.

Kieran Samuels made 91 for Townville in their four-wicket defeat at Elsecar. He was backed up by Dave Tomlinson (35) as a total of 206-8 was posted.

Jason Meadows took 4-28 for Elsecar who were guided to victory by Oliver Blackburn (90).

Methley were another side to bow out on a comparison of scores.

They made 155-7 at Elland, but saw their hopes of victory dashed when rain halted the home side’s innings at the 30-over mark with them on 112-8.