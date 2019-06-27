Bradford Premier Division big guns face off in mouth watering Priestley Cup semi-final

Woodlands will entertain Hanging Heaton in the Priestley Cup semi-final showdown between the Bradford Premier League’s top two sides on Sunday July 14.

Hanging Heaton booked thir place in the last four after a terrific bowling display set up victory at Pudsey St Lawrence in last Sunday’s quarter-final, while Woodlands overcame Methley by seven wickets.

Opening bowler Tom Chippendale made Pudsey St Lawrence regret their decision to bat first at Tofts Road.

Saints lost key opening batsman Mark Robertshaw second ball to Chippendale and lost their first four wickets with just two runs on the board.

Chippendale claimed stunning figures of 7-36 as St Lawrence were dismissed for just 93 with Barrie Frankland (25) proving to be their top scorer.

Hanging Heaton were powered to a seven-wicket success by Callum Geldart, who struck five sixes and three fours in an unbeaten 50.

Holders Woodlands also eased into the last four as they dismissed Methley for 177.

Openers Jarred Warner (37) and Marcus Walmsley (33) shared a 74-run stand but although Matthew Waite (43) supported, their innings faltered as Brad Schmulian picked up 3-25.

An opening stand of 113 between Sam Frankland (74) and Tim Jackson (35) set Woodlands on course for victory which was achieved with 16.3 overs to spare.

East Bierley suffered defeat to Baildon in the battle of tyhe Championship One promotion chasers.

Captain Jonny Reynolds led the way with 113, including four sixes and 12 fours, and was joined in a third-wicket stand of 195 by Australian Blair Oakley (69) as Baildon posted 286.

Oakley followed up by taking 4-41 as East Bierley were bowled out for 141, despite Shabbir Rashid (62) top scoring.

Baildon will visit New Farnley in the other semi-final after they were made to work hard for a five-wicket win over Championship One promotion chasers Morley.

They finally reached passed their opponents’ score of 124 with nine overs to go and the players keeping an anxious eye on the looming rain clouds.