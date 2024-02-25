Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danish Ahmed, a University of Bradford student who is also part of the Aztec Boxing Club in the city, won the open class Yorkshire belt in a contest in Sheffield.

In a one-sided affair, Ahmed dominated impressively from the opening bell, coming out on top on all of the scorecards to take the title by a unanimous points decision.

Ahmed has racked up some superb victories in the last three months, and he got a taste of the big time a couple of months ago, after reaching the national championship finals in December.

Danish Ahmed has his arm raised after winning a senior Yorkshire boxing title.

His latest victory came at Kings Boxing Club Sheffield, with a special guest in attendance in the form of former IBF welterweight world champion and Sheffield native Kell Brook, who presented the championship belt to Ahmed after his victory.

Respect Bradford boxing coach Mo Ali could not hide the pride he felt in his young charge Ahmed claiming the Yorkshire title.

He said: “I honestly am so pleased and over the moon. He sacrificed so much in training over the last six weeks, eating clean throughout and training twice a day.

“He managed to do all of his studies and his training camp on the basis of discipline.”

Ahmed boxes for Aztec Boxing Club, which is based on Fairbank Road and was set up by Ali and former Labour councillor for Toller, Amir Hussain.