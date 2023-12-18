Young Dewsbury boxer Faheem Mustakeem victorious as he sets out on professional path
Faheem Mustakeem has declared that is never going to give up on his dream and he is up and running in his professional career with victory in his first bout.
The 20-year-old made his long awaited debut a winning one in Wetherby on a boxing show put on by Hall of Famer Henry Wharton.
Faheem carried out a patient, mature yet clinical performance in coming away with a points victory over Centurion boxer Naeem Ali.
Faheem, who is born and bred in Dewsbury and trains out of the Warrior Breed boxing gym in the town, is following in the footsteps of stablemate Amaar Akbar who also recently had a strong win.
Head coach Zahir Akbar has nothing but good words for the young star.
He said: “This young man came into my gym at the of 10 and over the years he has had many ups and downs, more downs in his personal life.
He is a two times Yorkshire champion, but had to cut his amateur career short due to personal reasons.
"However, his ambition never waivered with his dream of becoming a professional boxer. He is one of the most determined, hard working kids I have had pleasure to work with.”
The former Mirfield Grammar student said he is proud to be representing Dewsbury and his local gym as part of an ever growing professional boxing stable at Warrior Breed and likes to try his hand in coaching the younger amateurs at the gym.
Faheem, who is managed and promoted by Leeds-based Mark Bateson, hopes to be out for his second bout in early march 2024.