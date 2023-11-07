​Young boxers at Batley ABC were both delighted and excited to be photographed with Yorkshire boxing hero Callum Simpson and find out more about how his career is developing and for him to congratulate them on their efforts.

“We were so proud to meet Callum,’ said namesake Callum Armstrong, 16. "It was so encouraging to meet the boxer who is our hero and who is winning matches that could make him world champion material.

"It just makes us even more committed to boxing, which is the best sport anyone can do.

"We all want to become successful professional boxers. Meeting Callum just makes us more determined to fulfil that ambition.”

Batley ABC's Frazer Broadhead, Vinnie Broadhead, Callum Armstrong, Phil Walker (coach), Callum Fallas met local professional boxing star Callum Simpson.

Armstrong only started to train in 2022 but recently won a bronze medal at 52kg in England Boxing's junior development national championships in Cannock.

Other teen age boxers from the club who have been successful this year include Callum Fallas, Vinnie Broadhead and his younger brother Frazer.

Yorkshire title belt holders Vinnie, 17, and Frazer 16, have both regularly boxed this year against more experienced opponents.

Frazer meets Jack Hatton in December, nephew of the famous Ricky Hatton as Vinnie steps up to a further ‘Yorkshire Challenge’ bout.

"Both want to become professional boxers,” enthused dad Rob.

The trio of Callums includes Yorkshire title holder at 42kg Callum Fallas, 16, for whom Callum Simpson is ‘a massive inspiration motivating me to gain more boxing experience to become a pro boxer in my late teens.

"Our club is the best for anyone ambitious as we aim to hold the most titles of any boxing club in Yorkshire.”

Fallas won the Hull Box Cup in 2022 and appeared in Josh Warrington’s documentary ‘Homemade’.

Head coach Phil Walker said: “It was fantastic to welcome Callum Simpson who is an inspiring role model for all young boxers.

"Simpson’s career has really taken off this year and he’s a friendly, approachable person who is a first-class ambassador for the sport.”