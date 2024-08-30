Wilson set for Leeds fight night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alex Wilson’s mum insisted he carry on his bareknuckle boxing career – but can’t bear to watch him fight!

The Cleckheaton fighter is in action when promoters BYB Extreme bring a show to Leeds on Saturday, October 12.

The John Charles Centre for Sport is sure to be full for a show that’s topped by Leeds legend Scott McHugh, a recent addition to the sport’s Hall of Fame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McHugh faces Liam Rees and on the undercard, Wilson is matched with Matt Morton in a Yorkshire derby.

Wilson made a stunning return to the sport in June.

He laid out Paul Wardingham with a right-hand thunderbolt in the second round at the O2 Arena in his first fight since a loss three years earlier.

Wilson said: “I really needed that.

“I proved something with that win.

“I let myself down in my first fight and my mum (Sarah) knew how badly it affected me.

“Mum doesn’t like me bareknuckle boxing – I don’t think any parent would – but she told me I needed to get back into it and put things right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mum doesn’t come to watch me fight. She came once and that was enough!

“She says she wants to come, then has a look at photos of who I’m fighting, sees them covered in tattoos and with a six pack and then backs out !”

Wilson says the fans who will be there in Leeds will see an action-packed fight between himself and Morton.

He said: “We have mutual friends, I’ve spoken to him and he seems like a good guy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have watched a few of his fights and he likes to be explosive. I think he will come out with all guns blazing from the first bell.

“I’m probably a better boxer, but this is BYB Extreme and it’s messier.

“I back myself. I know what I’m capable of. I’m not looking past anyone, but I know I’m good enough to push on and fight for titles.”