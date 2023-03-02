Warrior Breed Gym's Malaika Atique aiming to be a role model for Asian female boxing

​Malaika is not short on ambition and not short on talent according to some shrewd judges, although she is only just making her way in the sport.

The 16-year-old had her first bout in Gloucester last weekend and made a fantastic start to her career with a first round stoppage win.

Malaika has been training at Dewsbury’s Warrior Breed Boxing gym for two years and over the time has developed as one of hardest working and most determined boxers in the gym.

Malaika Atique made a winning boxing debut.

Under the guidance of head coach Zahir Akbar she made good development and is hugely determined to succeed in a male dominated sport.

She said: “I want to be the first Asian female world champion and show everyone what we can do.”

With this in mind and a very supportive family, she has trained day in day out andis now ready to put this to good use in the ring.

The Warrior Breed Boxing Club has produced many champions and is home to professionals Amaar Akbar and Hamed Saghir, who both believe Malaika can go all the way.

Winning boxing debutant Malaika Atique with the Warrior Breed Gym team who are supporting her ambitions.

Malaika is currently studying sports and business at Huddersfield College and the former Castle Hall student works out six days a week.

On top of her studies. Malaika says: "I want to be a role model for all the girls and women and show them with time and effort you can achieve anything.”