Purge boxing star Alice Pumphrey loses out in quarter-finals of World Championships

Alice Pumphrey's hopes of winning a second World title in less than a year were dashed.

Pumphrey was crowned World U19 champion last year and has now moved into the senior ranks where she took part in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

The Purge Boxing Academy 19-year-old reached the quarter-finals in the women’s 48kg category, including a terrific unanimous points victory over a former multiple world silver and bronze medallist.

But her run was ended by India’s Minakshi Hooda in the last eight with defeat by a unanimous decision.

Hooda went on to win gold in the event so it was no disgrace to lose to her, particularly with Alice still finding her way in senior boxing, but many observers thought the scoring had been harsh on the Purge boxer.

And Alice herself took to social media to share her disappointment at the judges’ scorecards.

She said: “Heartbroken doesn’t cut it, put my life and soul into this for amateur judges to rip it away from me.

"This is only the beginning of my journey I will be back. Thank you to everyone at at GB Boxing for the dedication and hard work to get me back where I deserve to be.”

Alice was aiming to become the first amateur boxer to win two world titles at two weights in 10 months and looking to continue her success from her junior amateur days when achieving all she could with three European Championships golds, three national titles and being voted British Boxing Awards’ young boxer of the year.

When aged 16 Alice made history as the first female boxer from England to win gold in the European school, juniors, and youth divisions.

Her ambition is to qualify for the GB team to take part at the Olympics before hopefully turning professional.

Reflecting on her experience at the big Liverpool event, Alice said: “It’s been an honour to represent my country at the World Boxing Championships.

"I’ll be at the Olympics in 2028 and I’ll be on top of that podium.

"It’s all a process. I’ve just got to get back in the gym, get working and see where I went wrong.

"These major tournaments are stepping stones to the Olympics and I want to get as much experience as possible.”

Next up for Alice is the European U23 Championships later this year and she hopes to take part in the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year.