Purge Boxing Academy star Alice Pumphrey is an international hit again

A ​Batley gym’s young star has added to her ever increasing roll of honour with success in a tournament in Spain.

​Purge Boxing Academy’s Alice Pumphrey was crowned World U19 champion late last year and has now added another prestigious title to her list of successes by triumphing in last weekend’s Boxam tournament in La Nucia.

Competing at light-flyweight, Alice was taking part in her first event as a GB senior boxer and did herself, her club and nation proud with two impressive performances.

Spain’s Laura Barcelo was beaten by a unanimous decision in the semi-finals when the Purge boxer produced a master class of skilful boxing.

It was a much closer contest in the final, with Alice winning out via a split decision against Ukraine’s Yaroslava Marynchuk to become a champion on her international senior tournament debut.

Alice was part of a successful 16-person GB team in the event which saw their first competitive action of 2025.

She was honoured to carry the flag in her debut senior tournament.

The 18-year-old is looking to move up into the senior amateur ranks after achieving all she could at junior level where she won European Championships for her age groups three times, became a three-times national champion and was voted British Boxing Awards’ young boxer of the year.

When aged 16 Alice made history as the first female boxer from England to win gold in the European school, juniors, and youth divisions.