Pro boxer Amaar Akbar is ready to branch out with new Warrior Breed club in Mirfield

​Akbar is making his way in the professional ranks and currently boasts an unbeaten six-fight record, having previously been a twice national amateur champion and six times regional boxing champ.

“The Prodigy”, as he is known as, was signed by Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren in 2020 and has gone on to box on TNT Sports.

The talented boxer is now aiming to bring his skills and knowledge to the community of Mirfield.

As a former Mirfield Grammar student, he says it is only right that he gives something back to a community in which he was brought up and after long discussions with parents from the area he has been encouraged to set up in Mirfield.

These parents have shown big concerns about rising crime rates, anti-social behaviours and the lure of gangs and have seen the benefits of sending youngsters to the Warrior Breed boxing club in Dewsbury where it has had a positive influence.

Amaar, together with his father, Zahir, who is an ex-probation service officer, set up the Warrior Breed club in 2014 and since have produced many regional and national boxing champions, including kids who have boxed for England.

The club, which is fully affiliated with England Boxing and has fully qualified coaches, now hosts an ever growing professional boxing stable.

Amaar Akbar is set to pass on tips to prospective young boxers at the new Mirfield club.

At the new Warrior Breed branch in Mirfield free boxing sessions for one month are being offered as an introduction.

Classes will start from next Monday, initially with junior, youth and senior boxing classes with an aim to expand to other groups.

The Warrior Breed Boxing club will be operating out of the Mirfield Mind and Body establishment and, backed by parents from the area, Amaar is confident this initiative will not only have a positive impact on the community it will benefit individuals on a personal level.

He said: “Not only is boxing about keeping fit it allows many an individual with a career path through increased confidence, self worth and has the ability to empower people of all ages to achieve their goals.

“Any local businesses that wish to support this initiative please contact contact [email protected] or ring 07403177210.