New date for next Amaar Akbar fight after postponement of Parker - Andrade world title clash

Akbar was due to fight on the undercard to the WBO Interim Super Middleweight world title clash between Zach Parker and the unbeaten two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade at Derby County’s Pride Park on Saturday, May 21.

But the top of the bill contest has now been put off as Andrade has a shoulder injury and a revised date will be announced as soon as possible.

Akbar’s contest has already been rescheduled to take place in Telford on Saturday, June 11.

It is intended to be another step up for the highly rated young boxer who won his first two professional fights in impressive style.

Akbar, 21, has signed up with Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren and is hoping to rise through the lightweight ranks to one day be boxing for a world title himself.

The former Mirfield Free Grammar School student says he represents his home town with pride and is also aiming to bring big boxing nights to Dewsbury and Yorkshire as he furthers his career. He is hoping to set up an open training event at the Warrior Breed gym ahead of his next fight.

“The Prodigy” as he is known has thanked the local public for the backing they have shown so far and his main sponsors, the Shimlas restaurant chain, for their continued support.

Anyone who would like tickets for Amaar’s next fight or looking for sponsorship deals, can contact his manager Zahir Akbar on 07403177210 or email [email protected]

Before turning pro Akbar was a highly decorated amateur boxer, winning two national titles, two national finals, six Yorkshire titles and he has also represented England.