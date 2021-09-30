Maniar makes it into finals as KBW boxers return to action

KBW boxer Zaid Maniar gets the verdict to march on to the Yorkshire finals.

Results were mixed, but all three boxers produced performances that were encouraging for the months ahead.

Zaid Maniar was the star performer as he won through to the Yorkshire finals of the England National Championships with a points win over Whitby ABC’s Kane Morrison.

Before the pandemic, Maniar had reached the national finals only for his big chance to be taken away when the competition was cancelled.

He was determined to make up for lost time, although having been out of the ring for more than a year, this absence was telling in the first round as he was missing with some of his shots and was not judging his distance.

Morrison took advantage of this and was able to land his own combinations.

The second round saw Maniar back to his old best, setting a high pace and landing some beautiful combinations.

He was a lot more elusive and Morrison was having trouble finding his target, although he finished the round strongly in trying to get close to the KBW boxer.

Both boxers knew the fight hinged on the last round and Maniar was in full flow now, not wanting to lose any ground.

He started the round fast, doubling up his jab. Morrison was trying hard to come on under the jab and close the distance to work the body.

The action was non-stop. Once inside the Whitby fighter would throw to the body and the come to the head, but on his way in, he was getting caught by Maniar’s crisp shots.

Zaid managed to trap Morrison against the ropes and unleashed a barrage of punches to finish the round strong.

He was awarded the bout via a split decision and the southpaw now moves into the Yorkshire finals.

Both boxers weighed in at 70kg with the fight taking place at Moorends Community Centre, Doncaster.

KBW’s Husnain, meanwhile, took part in his first skills bout and was up against James Dean Harty, of Almond Boxing Academy. Both put on a fine display in an action packed bout.

Skills bouts are designed to help boxers get a feel for competing in front of a crowd with no winners so both boxers had their hands raised after three one-minute rounds.

After having three skills bouts for KBW, Reece Hussain took part in his first proper contest. He was up against a more experienced and taller boxer in Dan Connor, also from Almond.

Both boxers made a nervous start, but once they had settled the action began to flow. Connor landed eye catching combinations while Hussain tried to counter, but his opponent’s height advantage was a problem.

In the second round most of Hussain’s attacks were to Connor’s body and he got under Connor’s jab to land his shots.