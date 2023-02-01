KBW boxing star Zaid Munair impresses on his way into national quarter-finals

The Dewsbury-based boxer was also crowned Yorkshire Champion for the fourth time in the 71kg category.

Munair faced Ed Barraclough in the early stages of the competition, picking up an easy unanimous points decision win.

In the Yorkshire semi-finals, Zaid was pitted against Jenson Pugh, of Whitters ABC.

Zaid Munair won through to the national quarter-finals.

After an even first round, Munair picked up the pace in the second, hurting his opponent. Pugh was given a standing eight count and allowed to continue, but Zaid stayed on top of his opponent to land more clean telling punches, forcing the referee to stop the bout.

The Yorkshire finals were held in Leeds and Zaid was up against Kane Morrison for the second time after beating him in the quarter-finals of the same competition last year.

The Whitby boxer made an aggressive start, but Zaid kept his composure under pressure and boxed behind his jab, landing his own punches.

The second round saw him take on the role of the aggressor and he caught his opponent with some solid shots before a clean back hand hook combination staggered his opponent back, forcing a standing count.

Zaid Munair in action as he impressively won through to the quarter-finals of the England Boxing Youth Championships.

In the third and final round both boxers took centre ring and threw blows, but it was Zaid landing the cleaner punches, blooding Kane's nose and forcing the referee to halt the bout early with Zaid declared the impressive winner.

The Greenhead college student now moves on to the national quarter-finals.

The Dewsbury-based KBW boxing club also had another one of their young boxers, Hassan Riaz, taking part in his second amateur fight.

Hassan Riaz was victorious in his second amateur fight.

