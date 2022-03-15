KBW boxers Zeeshan Suleman and Safyaan Nadeem enjoy impressive victories

KBW boxers Safyaan Nadeem and Zeeshan Suleman were both winners on a show put on by Dunston ABC in Newcastle.

Suleman was boxing for the first time without a headguard in a contest over three two-minute rounds.

Opponent Blacklock was the taller and was trying to keep the fight at long range, but once Suleman settled into his rhythm it was hard to catch him.

Zeeshan kept a high guard and boxed his way in behind a sharp double jab. Once on the inside, Zee was letting his shots go to both head and body.

Every time his opponent was trying to set back and make room for his own shots, Suleman would stay low and come under Blacklock punches and land his own.

By the end of the first round the frustration was beginning to show on Blacklock.

He started the second with a bit more urgency and there was a bit more snap in his jab. But Suleman was proving elusive to pin down, rolling with his opponent's shots and landing his own. A body assault was also taking its toll on Blacklock.

The third round began with both boxers taking centre of the ring and trading punches. Rather than trying to outbox Zeeshan, Jay wanted to stand and trade. But again the KBW boxer was proving to hard to hit.

The Bradford New College student was comfortable making his opponent miss and staying within range to land his own shots.

Suleman had his hand raised at the end of the fight and was awarded the bout via a unanimous points decision.

Safyaan Nadeem, boxing in his debut bout for the KBW club, also enjoyed a victory.

The Huddersfield University student, weighed in at 73kg, same as his opponent, Ethan Boyle, who was also boxing for the first time.

Both boxers made a tentative start, but once Safyaan started to get comfortable behind his jab he was beginning to land his right hand with ease.

Boyle landed some clean shots and the round was even until Saffy, as he is known at the club, caught his opponent with a straight backhand to his midriff, hurting him and bringing about an eight count from the referee.

Boyle recovered and in the second round started to close the gap between himself and Nadeem, but the KBW man kept composed and boxed behind a tight guard, landing his own punches when Boyle would stop throwing.

Knowing the fight might be close, Nadeem came out in the third and final round as the aggressor, landing some vicious hooks to the body which were taking their toll.

With Boyle up against the ropes, Nadeem caught him clean with an uppercut hook combination, which rocked his opponent who had to take another standing count.

Nadeem kept the pace up for the remainder of the round and his hand was raised as the winner.