KBW's Zaid Munair, who has been crowned Yorkshire champion for the third time.

The Greenhead College student was competing in the England Boxing Youth Championships and will be looking to go at least one better than in last year’s competition when just narrowly losing in the national semi-finals.

First step on the way to a return to the national level came with the Yorkshire Championships and Munair had to overcome Cole Weston, from the Steel City club in Sheffield.

Both boxers weighed in at 73kg, with the county final fought over three, three minute rounds.

KBW's Zaid Munair in action against Cole Weston, of Steel City, Sheffield, in the Yorkshire final.

Looking to impress and book their places into the English quarter-finals, both boxers made a fast start. But it was Munair who secured the round with his body work.

The taller of the two, Zaid was boxing on the front foot, blocking Weston’s punches and edging closer to his opponent. Once Munair was in range, he was landing combinations to the body and then coming up to the head. It was a really impressive start.

Weston switched his tactics in the second round and was trying to use angles to land his shots, finding success. Munair continued his attack to his opponent’s body in order to slow his movement down.

Trapping Weston against the ropes, Zaid throw a barrage of punches, stepped back and caught Cole flush. It was an entertaining finish to what was a close round.

Picking up the pace in the final round, Munair came out as the aggressor, landing upstairs with a double jab and then going straight to the body with a backhand. Cole was trying to fight on the back foot, but Zaid was cutting him off and landing his punches, mixing it both well to head and body. Even though Weston was fighting on the back foot, he was still trying to match Munair for punches.