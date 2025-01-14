Former world champ Kell Brook backs Callum Simpson to follow in his footsteps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Former world champion Kell Brook believes Batley gym star Callum Simpson is destined to follow in his footsteps by reaching the very pinnacle of the sport.

British champion Simpson made the first defence of his Lonsdale belt with a quick stoppage of Steed Woodall and is now being tipped to go further by someone who knows all about reaching the top.

Simpson used to idolise Brook as a youngster after meeting the legendary Sheffield fighter when he worked as a shop assistant in a men’s clothing store.

Now aged 38 and having effectively announced his retirement from boxing, Brook is returning the favour by providing advice and support to his one-time biggest fan.

Kell Brook is backing Callum Simpson to reach the top in boxing. Picture: Steve Parkin

“Callum is one hell of a talent,” Brook told SportsBoom.com (https://www.sportsboom.com/boxing/).

“I see that twinkle in his eye and I see him going all the way.

“Callum has got power; he’s got stamina and he’s got the brain you need as well. He’s got it all in my opinion.”

Simpson stretched his unbeaten professional record to 16 fights when he beat Woodall and with 11 of those victories coming inside the distance, promoter Ben Shalom insists his Boxxer stable possesses one of the most exciting talents in domestic boxing.

Brook agrees and added: “I remember him sparring a very, very good fighter from our place when no-one had ever heard of him, when he was still coming through.

“Callum absolutely stood the guy on his head. So much so that he, the other bloke, just packed up his stuff, got in his car and drove back to where he came from."

“I’m not going to name names, but that guy was way up there at the time.”

Already ranked ninth by the WBC and 14th on the IBF’s global list, beating Woodall also shot Simpson up the WBO pyramid given that the Puerto Rico based organisation placed the 30-year-old higher.

Brook ruled the welterweight division between 2014 and 2017, snatching the IBF strap from Shawn Porter after producing a stellar performance at the StubHub Centre, Carson City, a decade ago.

He also faced Gennady Golovkin for the WBC, IBF, and IBO middleweight titles, before losing to Errol Spence Junior at the home ground of his beloved Sheffield United, Bramall Lane.

Describing how the knowledge and experience he acquired could now benefit Simpson, Brook said: “I’m there for Callum, if he needs me. If he ever wants advice, say about what was going through my mind when I was at a certain level, then I’ll pass it on.

“I went and did it all. So, I can feed him what he should be feeling at different periods of his career. He’s got what it takes, mind, no doubt about it.”