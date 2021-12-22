Exciting boxing prospect Callum Simpson impresses with knockout victory

Calum Simpson, won inside the distance

The referee stopped the fight in round three after Simpson devastated his opponent with a plethora of ferocious punches, jabs and uppercuts, for which Woolery had no answer.

Simpson is now aiming to build up his boxing reputation, with his record now standing at four wins – one by a first round knock-out – and no losses.

Simpson’s trainer, Mark Hurley, who runs the increasingly influential Dicky’s Gym, in Batley, believes his fighter is one of the most exciting prospects in British boxing.

He cited the fact that Kevin Maree, who is the head of Maree boxing and has been a mainstay in British and Irish Boxing for decades, having worked with multiple champions over the years, took to Instagram to describe the 24-year-old as “The future of boxing,” and “Everyone in boxing knows how good this lad is. Next year, everybody will know.”

Mark said: “After seeing him fight live, Kevin Maree said Callum is the biggest British boxing prospect at present.

“Coming from such a well-respected individual who has some of the best boxers under his wing, it really is some compliment.

“It was a really good performance from Callum and he fought how I expected.”

Simpson is pleased with the progress he is making and is now aiming to fight for some major titles in 2022.

He commented: “I am looking forward to the next fight as I trained well for my fight and made good use of the time I had to prepare for the contest. I’ll hopefully be boxing for titles next year.”

Dicky’s Gym, where Simpson trains, is renowned for producing some of the toughest fighters in the country and Callum is the latest to be honing his skills in Batley.