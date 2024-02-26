Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youthful talent Waleed Mahmood won the belt after dominating impressively from the opening bell of his title contest, coming out on top on all of the judges scorecards to take the crown via a unanimous points decision.

Respect boxing coach Mark Hurley, of Dicky's Gym, could not hide the pride as Waleed claimed the Yorkshire title.

He said: “I'm so proud Waleed's achievement. I honestly am so pleased and over the moon.

Waleed Mahmood has his arm raised after winning a Yorkshire boxing title.

“He sacrificed so much in training and deserves this title."