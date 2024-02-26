News you can trust since 1858
Dicky's Gym youngster Waleed Mahmood wins Yorkshire title

A young boxer who trains at Dicky's Gym, in Batley, has won the 63.5KG Yorkshire belt.
By Tony Harber
Published 26th Feb 2024, 17:36 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 17:37 GMT
Youthful talent Waleed Mahmood won the belt after dominating impressively from the opening bell of his title contest, coming out on top on all of the judges scorecards to take the crown via a unanimous points decision.

Respect boxing coach Mark Hurley, of Dicky's Gym, could not hide the pride as Waleed claimed the Yorkshire title.

He said: “I'm so proud Waleed's achievement. I honestly am so pleased and over the moon.

Waleed Mahmood has his arm raised after winning a Yorkshire boxing title.

“He sacrificed so much in training and deserves this title."

Waleed boxes for Dicky's Gym, which is based in Batley, and has produced many champions, notably former world champ Josh Warrington, respected pro Jimmy First and current top prospect Callum Simpson.

