Dicky's Gym youngster Waleed Mahmood wins Yorkshire title
Youthful talent Waleed Mahmood won the belt after dominating impressively from the opening bell of his title contest, coming out on top on all of the judges scorecards to take the crown via a unanimous points decision.
Respect boxing coach Mark Hurley, of Dicky's Gym, could not hide the pride as Waleed claimed the Yorkshire title.
He said: “I'm so proud Waleed's achievement. I honestly am so pleased and over the moon.
“He sacrificed so much in training and deserves this title."
Waleed boxes for Dicky's Gym, which is based in Batley, and has produced many champions, notably former world champ Josh Warrington, respected pro Jimmy First and current top prospect Callum Simpson.