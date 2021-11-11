Dicky’s Gym boxer Cory O'Regan ready for ring return

Cory O'Regan.

O’Regan is now aiming to build-up his boxing reputation and currently has a record of five wins and no losses ahead of his next fight at a VIP promotion show at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, on Saturday.

Cory initially went to Dicky’s when turning professional in order to improve his fight conditioning.

However, upon being trained by owner Mark Hurley he decided to also make the Batley gym his principal base for boxing training in a bid to take part in title fights in 2022.

Cory O'Regan: Preparing for his ring return

He insists he has stayed fully focused and on top of his development throughout the lockdowns and cannot wait to show his fans what he has learned since his last fight.

“I’m very happy with my development and conditioning that Is needed to make me a championship fighter,” said Cory.

“My team has made the decision to step me up to six rounds for the upcoming fight. We have a development plan that will see me fighting for titles some time around the end of 2022. I had around 100 amateur fights and competed at the highest levels as an amateur.“

The 25-year-old has also sparred with Jimmy Flint and was also handpicked by former British light-welterweight champion Jack Catterall as his preferred sparring partner in the lead up to his world title shot against Josh Taylor.

“I’ve sparred many rounds with Jimmy and with Jack, I held my own all the way through,” added O’Regan, who was brought up in Liversedge.

“I’m just a local lad who is proud of where he comes from.”

Trainer Mark Hurley believes he has what it takes to go all the way.