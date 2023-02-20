The undefeated Central Area super middleweight champion, who boasts a record of 10 wins from 10 fights, with eight stoppage victories so far, has signed an exclusive long-term promotional agreement with BOXXER.

The Yorkshire powerhouse will make his debut at the upcoming BOXXER event taking place on Saturday, March 25 at the AO Arena Manchester in a bout which will air live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Simpson, 26, secured the Central Area title in October last year with a stunning second-round stoppage which started with a lightning-fast flurry and ended with a fight-finishing right uppercut.

He started training in amateur boxing at the age of 10 and turned professional in 2019, training for some time alongside former world champion Josh Warrington at Dicky’s Gym, in Batley.

“I’m incredibly excited to join the BOXXER stable. I was blown away when I visited the Smith vs Eubank event with my manager and ever since that night I’ve thought of nothing but walking out into an arena like that. It was incredible,” said Simpson.

“I think the fans are really going to like my style. I’ve knocked out my last eight opponents and the last five haven’t gone past the second round – I like to get the job done quickly.

“I’m the current Central Area champion and I’m looking to collect more belts this year. So everyone in the super-middleweight division, I’m putting you all on notice!”

BOXXER chief executive and founder Ben Shalom said Simpson was an obvious signing for the brand.

“There’s been a lot of talk in British boxing about Callum Simpson. He’s a crowd-pleasing fighter with potential to go far,” he added.

"He has a big fanbase in his hometown of Barnsley and we think he’ll be a huge hit with fans across the UK and beyond.

"We’re looking forward to seeing what he can achieve, starting on March 25 at the AO Arena in Manchester.”