Unbeaten Faheem Mustakeem with his coaches who he has thanked for helping fulfil his dream of being a pro boxer. Picture: Ali Alzie Aljabiry

Young Dewsbury boxer Faheem Mustakeem maintained his unbeaten record with a convincing win in his fifth bout since turning professional.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mustakeem, 22, was up against more a experienced pro in Rotherham’s Nathan Darby, but came through well to win on points in a four round contest that took place on Mark Bateson's professional show at the Leeds United Banqueting Suite at Elland Road.

It was another little step up for the boxer who goes by the nickname of “The Machine” and fights out of Dewsbury’s Warrior Breed Gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mustakeem is following on his dream to become a champion boxer after turning pro in 2023.

Faheem Mustakeem and his team from the Warrior Breed Gym. Picture: Ali Alzie Aljabiry

He won his first bout in the paid for ranks when he delivered a mature performance for a then 20-year-old in outpointing Centurion boxer Naeem Ali.

Further victories followed against Tony Morton and Jake Osgood in 2024, but this year saw a small setback when he could only draw with Jake Smith at the Magna Centre in South Yorkshire in June.

He was unlucky, however, as the result was affected by Mustakeem having a point deducted in the third round for landing a low blow in the opinion of the referee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were no mistakes against Darby in what was another big learning contest for the former Mirfield Grammar student.

After the fight Mustakeem posted on Instagram: “Still undefeated! Massive thank you to everyone who came out to support.

"Huge respect to my coaches for putting everything on the line for me. Only upwards from here.

Warrior Breed head coach Zahir Akbar is pleased with the progress his young boxer is making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Faheem ‘The Machine’ has been in my gym since very young. A young overweight kid just working away on his own.

"He’s had many struggles in life, many would break, many would walk away. I’m not just saying it, to hype it up, it's the truth.

"With only 10 amateur bouts, his desire led him to turn professional in a brutal sport. Many tried put him off, but he showed courage and turned over. This kid is learning on the job, which so called great boxers didn't do.

"Faheem is the epitome of a young, hardworking, humble, respectful individual and heart of gold. But he’s a ‘machine’ in the ring. And when he finds his feet, going to be a problem for many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s kids like this that keep me in the game, I owe them my blood, sweat and tears. He's not on the streets robbing, thieving selling drugs, driving around in big cars, sniffing, snorting, smoking. He’s in the gym or at home focussed. This is the kind of youth we want as role models, we need to celebrate them and support them.”