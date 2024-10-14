Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After staging a successful first show of the new season Dewsbury-based boxing club KBW is planning three more.

​The opening show took place at Trident Fitness, in Morley, and proved to be an exhilarating and action packed event involving fighters from various backgrounds stepping into the ring to showcase their hard work and dedication.

Aryan Ali (54kg) was the first KBW boxer to step in the ring and faced off against Levi Smedley (Camp Detox) in a contest that set the tone for a thrilling event.

From the first bell both fighters set a high pace. It was a closely contested bout, with each round seeing both fighters exchanging telling blows.

Zeeshan Rheman was declared a unanimous winner.

Ali gave the home club a winning start when he was awarded the bout via a split decision.

Up next for KBW was Zeeshan Rheman, against Brinley McCartney, from Kingston BC in a match made at 56kg.

McCartney made a strong start to the fight, but Rheman got to grips with his opponent and started to take control, showcasing his skillset and impressive footwork.

Zeeshan established full control with his opponent now struggling to get to grips with the elusive home boxer.

Raihan Choudray challenged for the Yorkshire 63kg belt,

The KBW boxer, at the end of three impressive rounds, was awarded the bout by a unanimous decision that was well deserved.

Brinley gave it his all in the ring, however, and earned the respect of not only Zeeshan but all of the spectators.

Raees Sadiq squared off against Nabi Kaziev (Saif’s Boxing) in a 56kg bout that showcased the skill and determination of both fighters.

The first half of the fight saw Nabi come out strong, utilising his speed and agility to land quick jabs and effective counters, leaving Raees on the defensive and establishing a clear lead on the scorecards.

Raees Sadiq in action on his way to victory.

At the start of the second round Raees was told to apply pressure and box on the front foot, which enabled him to trap his opponent against the ropes and land some vicious combos.

His relentless pressure and improved footwork allowed him to close the distance, turning the tide in his favour and by the end of the match he came out victorious on a split decision win.

Muhammad Hussain made his KBW debut as he faced off against Harris Sabir (Aztec Boxing).

Southpaw Hussain made a quick start, knocking Harris down with a stunning right hook.

Muhammad Hussain made an impressive winning KBW debut.

Harris managed to get back on his feet, but the early knockdown set the tone for the fight.

Hussain continued to apply pressure, landing a series of powerful punches, and by the third round his relentless assault became too much for Harris to handle with the referee stepping in to stop the fight.

In a highly anticipated showdown for the Yorkshire belt at 63kg Raihan Choudray challenged champion Hakeem Nawaz (Sheffield City).

Nawaz immediately established his dominance, with his aggressive style and strong combinations keeping Choudray on the back foot for the majority of the first round.

At the start of the second round Choudray was trying to box behind his long jab, but the champ still managed to find his way in and turn the fight into a brawl.

Choudray managed to rally in the final round and land some telling blows, but the fight was mostly fought on the inside which suited the shorter Nawaz.

It was Nawaz who got the eventual points verdict to hold onto his title.