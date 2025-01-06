Dewsbury's Amaar Akbar looks to continue development in ninth pro fight on GBM's 'A New Dawn' card in Sheffield
After overcoming injury to make a successful return to the ring in 2024, the 24-year-old is staying busy with another contest early this year as he looks to progress.
The Prodigy made it eight wins from eight last month at the Cannon Medical Centre, in Sheffield, when he showed great skills to overcome the enthusiastic and durable Mykhailo Sovtus, winning by a unanimous decision.
And now he is set to go again next month with his ninth professional bout on Saturday, February 7 at the Cannon Medical Centre again in a super lightweight contest on the “A New Dawn” show.
It will once again be a show put on by up and coming promoter GBM, who have been impressed with Akbar since he signed with them last year and have been pleased with his progress.
Akbar wants to take one fight at a time and learn and improve every bout.
He said: "I’m in no rush, this is a tough sport, I want to take my time and learn and develop.
"I want to push on for titles and my dream is to bring titles back to Dewsbury and make the people proud.”
Akbar is proud to be representing Dewsbury and the local areas and proud of his local fanbase and supporters, with again hundreds making the trip to Sheffield to support him in his last fight.
He also talks about how he has support from people from a variety of different backgrounds and beliefs and hopes to encourage community cohesion.
He said: "It makes me proud to see people of different ages and backgrounds all coming together to support me, it fills me and my supporters with pride when the announcer calls ‘fighting out of Dewsbury’.”
Akbar trains out of the Warrior Breed Boxing club, which will be relocating to Earlsheaton in 2025 and hopes to attract many new potential boxers.
Trained by his father Zahir, who is his long term coach, Akbar has also been working with former world champion and Hall of Fame boxer and trainer Buddy McGirt.
Amaar thanked his main sponsors, Shimlas restaurant, Inspire Capital Sports, Nyk Crispy, Whitegates Dewsbury and Next Divan beds. Without support he cannot achieve his dreams and any new sponsors can ring 07403177210.