Dewsbury teenage boxing talent Scotty Hemingway takes chance to impress in major show bout

A teenage boxer from the Team Agoge gym in Dewsbury and his opponent from Knottingley’s Raw Boxing Academy stole the show on the recent McHugh’s promotions event in Leeds with their performance described as the ‘most exciting, exhilarating and heart-warming display of courage and skill that two young lads could possibly offer in a bout’.

Neither Agoge’s Scotty Hemingway nor Raw’s Reef Vaughan appeared at all fazed by the occasion, writes James Bovington.

The two 14-year-olds boxed energetically over the three two-minute rounds accompanied by enthusiastic chants of support from the good-natured crowd.

The clearly closely fought match was judged a draw, allowing Scotty and Reef to share the junior title belt presented by West Yorkshire promoter and bareknuckle fighter Scott McHugh.

"We’re very proud of our tough, talented and very brave young son Scotty who along with his opponent Reef showed just how well young teenagers can box when they’re both totally dedicated to the sport,” said step-mum Sarah Thompson.

"We’re also highly appreciative of the quality coaching provided by trainer Alex Wilson who works tirelessly to help Scotty improve. In the end it’s our son’s commitment which paid off.”

“I take it one fight at a time,” said Scotty. “I enjoyed boxing Reef and getting to know him. It was good to meet a boy my age who enjoys a good scrap and who like me wants a career in boxing. It’s the very best sport a young boy can get involved in.”

Trainer Wilson was pleased with the performance of his young boxer.

He said: “This bout showed Scotty has class and potential. He’s been with us now over two years and he remains undefeated in five bouts.

"Scotty loves training and he’s already back in the gym preparing for the rematch as early as October.

"People were impressed as the boys shook hands afterwards. Neither contested the result in any way and afterwards they were sitting together phones out discussing the bout.

"Both are positive quality role models for children their age and younger. Scotty is exactly the sort of young warrior we’re proud to produce at Team Agoge.”

If interested in sponsoring Hemingway or training at Team Agoge, contact Danny Turton on 07736 686040 or visit https://www.teamagoge.co.uk/