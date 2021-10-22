Dewsbury boxing star in the making Akbar starts training with top coach

Amaar Akbar lands a punch on his way to victory.

Akbar was a convincing winner of his second pro fight when he won every round to gain a unanimous points decision against Liam Richards and is now aiming to progress further having recently moved to train in Manchester with the highly decorated coach Pat Barrett.

Travelling to Manchester twice a day for five days is proving a challenge, but Akbar is enjoying it and reckons he can already see the improvements to his game in the short time he had been there.

The former Mirfield Grammar School student said he had dreamed of days like this and now his dream has become reality with him taking part in a big boxing show.

Amaar Akbar raises his hands after a good performance in his second professional fight.

Akbar, who started out at the Warrior Breed boxing club in Dewsbury, is quickly gaining fans, having taken more than 300 supporters to Birmingham for his latest fight. He also impressed the BT pundits and commentators with his sharpshooter, accuracy and quick feet and was described as “being sweet on the eye”.

Akbar would like to give a big thanks to all his travelling fans and hopes many more will get behind him. He also thanked Emojies fast food outlet in Dewsbury and local bed company MA Living for their support and others who have helped him through this camp.