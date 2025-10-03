Dewsbury boxing star Amaar Akbar returns to ring with decisive win over Mexican opponent

Amaar Akbar was on top in his fight with Eduardo Vera Sanchez. Picture: GBM Sports

Dewsbury’s unbeaten professional Amaar Akbar was back in the boxing ring to preserve his 100 per cent record in Sheffield.

The 25-year-old was in action against durable Mexican fighter Eduardo Vera Sanchez on a bill topped by the Sean McComb – Ben Crocker IBF European super-lightweight fight at the Park Community Centre.

And he emerged victorious over six rounds, taking a clear points victory.

Akbar won every round on the official scorecard after establishing control from the opening bell.

He soon backed his opponent up, with Sanchez concentrating on defence with occasional counter punches.

The Dewsbury man took his time and picked his shots as he boxed with patience and utilised his effective jab.

Sanchez was happy just to survive until the final bell and achieved his aim, although it was a shut-out 60-54 verdict for the dominant Akbar.

He may be a little disappointed he did not do a little more to break down his opponent, but was able to showcase some of his silky skills and fast hands and it was another learning fight as he aims for bigger and better in the next year.

Akbar, who stepped up a weight division to super-welterweight for his latest bout, will be pleased to have got some more rounds under his belt after a stop-start year that has only seen him in the ring once, with two planned fights cancelled.

Akbar trains out of the Warrior Breed Boxing club and is trained by his father Zahir, who is his long term coach from back in his highly successful amateur days. He has also worked with former world champion and Hall of Fame boxer and trainer Buddy McGirt.