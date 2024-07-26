Dewsbury boxing star Amaar Akbar aiming to fight locally after signing with new promoters GBM Sports and DAZN

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Undefeated Dewsbury professional boxer Amaar Akbar has switched teams after becoming frustrated with his previous promoters.

​Akbar has signed a lucrative multi-fight contract with up and coming boxing company GBM Sports and DAZN.

The Dewsbury fighter is currently undefeated at 6-0 and was previously signed by the hall of fame promoter Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

But the 24-year-old super lightweight nicknamed “The Prodigy” has now explained why he made the decision to switch promotional companies.

Amaar Akbar signed a new deal with GBM Sports and DAZN.

Akbar, who runs his own Warrior Breed Boxing Club in Mirfield, believes he needed a change for his own future development.

He has chosen GBM Sports after discussions with several other promoters.

The move was made due to feeling that his career was stalling with Queensberry due to inactivity and not fighting locally.

Being from West Yorkshire his aim is to fight near to his home town and make it easy for his fans to support him in his bouts.

With an ever growing fan base, he hopes this move will allow him to grow his following and bring some big boxing nights to Yorkshire.

With this new signing not only will he be boxing on a more regular basis, but also boxing locally.

Akbar has not been in action since beating Christian Lopez Flores last November and is currently revovering from a hand injury. But he says he is excited and hungry to get back in the boxing ring as soon as possible.

He has also entered into an agreement with the legendary twice world champion Buddy McGirt, who produced and worked with many world champions.

"I’m honoured that the ex-world champion has agreed to work with me,” said Akbar.

"I want to do everything I can to try and achieve my goals of winning titles and ultimately the world title and bring it back to Dewsbury and local areas.”

Born and bred in Dewsbury, he is proud to be representing the Yorkshire town and always greatful for the local support he receives. The journey is long and hard but he said he is willing to walk it.