Dewsbury boxing 'Prodigy' Amaar Akbar takes unbeaten record up to six
Akbar took his professional record to 6-0 when he outclassed durable Mexican opponent Christian Lopez Flores at the famous AO Arena in Manchester.
The Dewsbury fighter was honoured to be part of a big boxing event arranged by Queensberry promotions and the Hall of fame promoter Frank Warren that saw seven title fights in one night.
Akbar, who said he was privileged to be part of this high quality show, did his bit to entertain with another shut out victory.
He was unable to stop his wily opponent, but controlled the super lightweight bout from start to finish to be a convincing points winner over six rounds.
He said: "That was my first six-rounder and I felt good in there.
"It was the most experienced guy I’ve fought and I learned a lot.
"I boxed well and I believe I won all six rounds, it didn’t really faze me.
"I tried to get him out of there and I thought I was going to in the sixth round, but he knows how to manoeuvre and clinch up."
On the way his career is going, Akbar added: “I’m building that momentum, building my performance and experience.
"Next will be another six-rounder and then I’ll move out out to eights soon.
"If there’s no injuries I’d like to be active, but I think it will be in the new year now.
“I want to keep learning and stepping up the ladder after every win.”
Born and bred in Dewsbury, Albar has many links with the local area and was introduced by the announcer as "the king of Dewsbury" – this being due to the many number of fans that travel to support the talented 23-year-old.
Amaar talks of how he is honoured to be representing Dewsbury and the surrounding areas and one day hopes to bring titles back to the town.
He trains at the local Warrior Breed boxing gym and his dream is to one day box in a big stadium and fill it out with local supporters.
He wants to take his fans with him and would like to say a big thank you to all his sponsors and supporters.
Any inquiries about sponsorship can be made to [email protected]