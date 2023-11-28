It is onwards and upwards for Dewsbury professional boxing prospect Amaar Akbar after his latest victory on a high profile bill.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Akbar took his professional record to 6-0 when he outclassed durable Mexican opponent Christian Lopez Flores at the famous AO Arena in Manchester.

The Dewsbury fighter was honoured to be part of a big boxing event arranged by Queensberry promotions and the Hall of fame promoter Frank Warren that saw seven title fights in one night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akbar, who said he was privileged to be part of this high quality show, did his bit to entertain with another shut out victory.

Dewsbury's Amaar Akbar celebrates his sixth win as a professional boxer.

He was unable to stop his wily opponent, but controlled the super lightweight bout from start to finish to be a convincing points winner over six rounds.

He said: "That was my first six-rounder and I felt good in there.

"It was the most experienced guy I’ve fought and I learned a lot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I boxed well and I believe I won all six rounds, it didn’t really faze me.

Amaar Akbar on top against Christian Lopez Flores in his latest contest.

"I tried to get him out of there and I thought I was going to in the sixth round, but he knows how to manoeuvre and clinch up."

On the way his career is going, Akbar added: “I’m building that momentum, building my performance and experience.

"Next will be another six-rounder and then I’ll move out out to eights soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If there’s no injuries I’d like to be active, but I think it will be in the new year now.

“I want to keep learning and stepping up the ladder after every win.”

Born and bred in Dewsbury, Albar has many links with the local area and was introduced by the announcer as "the king of Dewsbury" – this being due to the many number of fans that travel to support the talented 23-year-old.

Amaar talks of how he is honoured to be representing Dewsbury and the surrounding areas and one day hopes to bring titles back to the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He trains at the local Warrior Breed boxing gym and his dream is to one day box in a big stadium and fill it out with local supporters.

He wants to take his fans with him and would like to say a big thank you to all his sponsors and supporters.