Dewsbury boxing prodigy Amaar Akbar picks up valuable experience as he wins third pro fight

“The Prodigy” lived up to his boxing name as he produced some skilful boxing and big hitting against an opponent chosen because he would provide him with a test.

The fight took place at the Telford International Centre and saw 21-year-old Akbar cheered on by hundreds who travelled south from West Yorkshire to the venue.

He was taken the distance by Sambou, but was never in trouble and won every round.

Amaar Akbar impressed again when he defeated Matar Sambou.

“It was good to get back and it was valuable experience and good to get the rounds in,” said Akbar after the bout.

“He was no pushover opponent, he was awkward and gave me a bit to think about. I wanted to test myself and see where I’m at. I think I hurt him a few times.”

Akbar does not yet have a date for his next fight, but wants to keep busy.

He explained: “I want to get out as soon as possible.

“I’ll have a week or two off then it will be straight back in the gym. When I’m getting out regularly that’s when you will see the best of me.”

After a successful amateur career Akbar has signed up with Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren and is aiming to rise through the lightweight ranks.