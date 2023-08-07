Dewsbury boxer Amaar Akbar steps up with impressive first round stoppage victory

​Despite not being in action since last September due to injury the super lightweight born and raised in Dewsbury showed no signs of ring rust as he quickly gained control against an opponent expected to prove tough to stop.

He showed great composure and caught Velichkov with some good punches before knocking him down in the first round.

A second knock down quickly followed and just as swiftly the referee stopped the contest before the first three minutes were up.

Amaar Akbar has his hands raised after a first round win over Georgi Velichkov.

After four points victories previously it was a first inside the distance win for “The Prodigy” who remains confident in his own ability despite doubts from many that he could stop Velichknov.

Akbar will now look to get busy as he aims upwards in the super lightweight division and it will not have done his prospects any harm that his latest performance in Telford came in front of the TNT Sports cameras (formerly BT Sport).

He is promoted by the Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren and Queensberry promotions, but continues to train out of the Warrior Breed Boxing Club in Dewsbury.

He is proud to represent Dewsbury and the local area on the big stage and aims to put the town on the map.

Amaar Akbar in action in his first round stoppage win against Georgi Velichkov.

"I always get asked about where I am from,” said Amaar. "And when I say Dewsbury many folk don’t know where that is. Now they do.

"I’m hoping to climb the ranks with every bout.”

He was supported by a great number of travelling fans from the area and says he is humbled by all the local support, hoping this army of followers will only get bigger.

Boxing on the big stage comes with its own pressures, but he says he thrives in it as he is fighting for all his fans.

More local support is always appreciated. And great praise is given to all his sponsors. With main sponsor being shimlas restaurant chain.