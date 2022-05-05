Dewsbury boxer Amaar Akbar set to fight on big world title undercard

Akbar will be fighting on the undercard to the WBO Interim Super Middleweight world title clash between Zach Parker and the unbeaten two-weight world champion Demetrius Andrade.

It will be another step up for the highly rated young boxer who won his first two professional fights.

Akbar, 21, has signed up with Hall of Fame boxing promoter Frank Warren and is proud to represent his home town of Dewsbury on this huge boxing event.

“The Prodigy” as he is known hopes to rise through the lightweight ranks and one day be boxing for a world title himself.

The former Mirfield Free Grammar School student says he will be representing his home town with pride and hopes to have another win under his belt.

Amaar is also aiming to bring big boxing nights to Dewsbury and Yorkshire as he furthers his career.

He has thanked the local public for the support they have shown so far and will be holding an open day event for the general public to attend on Sunday, May 15 at the Warrior Breed Boxing Club, on Bradford Road, Dewsbury.

“It would be great to have the local public attending and I can show my appreciation to my fans,” he said.

Anyone who would like tickets for Amaar’s upcoming fight or looking for sponsorship deals, can contact his manager Zahir Akbar on 07403177210 or email [email protected]

Before turning pro Akbar was a highly decorated amateur boxer, winning two national titles, two national finals, six Yorkshire titles and he has also represented England.